Mercer (quadriceps) is likely to rejoin the Tigers for the beginning of their series Tuesday in Philadelphia, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.

The Tigers sent Dustin Peterson to Triple-A after Sunday's game, which would open a spot for Mercer if he's ready to return following Monday's off day. The veteran shortstop last played for the Tigers on April 13, and he's slashing .233/.298/.326 through 13 games this season. Mercer's return figures to cut into the playing time for Gordon Beckham and Ronny Rodriguez.