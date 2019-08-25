Mercer is expected to work in a reserve role for the rest of the season after the Tigers called up Willi Castro from Triple-A Toledo on Saturday and installed him as their new everyday shortstop, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

General manager Al Avila previously suggested that Castro would be summoned from the minors when rosters expanded in September, but the well-regarded prospect received an early callup when utility man Niko Goodrum (groin) landed on the injured list. Mercer immediately retreated to the bench in Saturday's 8-5 loss to the Twins to clear a spot for Castro, who batted seventh and went 2-for-4 with a double and a run in his MLB debut. The 39-88 Tigers have little to gain by handing regular at-bats in September to a veteran on an expiring deal, so don't expect Mercer to make more than 2-to-3 starts per week -- if that -- unless Castro goes down with an injury.