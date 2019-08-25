Tigers' Jordy Mercer: Loses starting job
Mercer is expected to work in a reserve role for the rest of the season after the Tigers called up Willi Castro from Triple-A Toledo on Saturday and installed him as their new everyday shortstop, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
General manager Al Avila previously suggested that Castro would be summoned from the minors when rosters expanded in September, but the well-regarded prospect received an early callup when utility man Niko Goodrum (groin) landed on the injured list. Mercer immediately retreated to the bench in Saturday's 8-5 loss to the Twins to clear a spot for Castro, who batted seventh and went 2-for-4 with a double and a run in his MLB debut. The 39-88 Tigers have little to gain by handing regular at-bats in September to a veteran on an expiring deal, so don't expect Mercer to make more than 2-to-3 starts per week -- if that -- unless Castro goes down with an injury.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, lineup
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...