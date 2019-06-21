Mercer (quadriceps) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo on Friday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Mercer has been on the injured list since early May with the right quad strain but appears to be closing in on his return. The 32-year-old did begin a rehab assignment in late May only to suffer a setback. Mercer figures to require a handful of rehab games to get back up to speed.

More News
Our Latest Stories