Mercer continues to receive treatment for his strained right quadriceps but is still awaiting clearance to resume a minor-league rehab assignment, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports. "Every time we get moving forward, he feels it again," manager Ron Gardenhire said, regarding Mercer's recovery from the injury. "He's really frustrated. I quit giving him grief even."

Mercer was placed on the 10-day injured list in early May for a second time this season due to the quad injury, which he then aggravated during a May 28 rehab game at Triple-A Toledo. He's been shut down for the past two weeks as a result of the setback, but doesn't seem to have made any notable strides in his recovery. It's looking unlikely that Mercer will be back from the IL until late June, affording Niko Goodrum some more security as the Tigers' everyday shortstop.