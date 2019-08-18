Mercer is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays.

He'll cede shortstop to Gordon Beckham after playing all 13 innings in Saturday's 1-0 loss. Mercer has been acting as Detroit's primary option at the position when healthy this season, but the expected promotion of Willi Castro from Triple-A Toledo within the next couple of weeks could result in the veteran transitioning into a backup role.

