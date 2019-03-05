Tigers' Jordy Mercer: Secures first homer this spring
Mercer went 2-for-3 with a double and a solo home run Monday against the Cardinals.
Mercer joined the home-run parade Monday, as he hit one of five long balls for Detroit. He's off to a decent start to spring and is now 4-for-15 with a home run, an RBI and two runs scored, although he's best known for his defensive play.
