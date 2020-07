Mercer is likely to make the Tigers' active roster as a utility infielder, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

The team would still need to add Mercer to the 40-man roster, but that is expected to happen in the coming days. The veteran should serve as a backup at all four infield positions. He's not a particularly exciting fantasy option, though his value could climb some if he finds everyday at-bats at some point.