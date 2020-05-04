Tigers' Jordy Mercer: Should serve as infield reserve
Mercer could back up all four infield spots this season, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Mercer was released and re-signed to an NRI deal by the Tigers in April, and the veteran could serve as a super-utility player when the regular season is able to begin. Mercer slashed .270/.310/.438 with nine home runs and 22 RBI in 74 games last year, but a lack of an everyday role will keep his fantasy appeal limited in 2020.
