Tigers' Jordy Mercer: Signs with Tigers

Mercer agreed to a one-year, $5.25 million deal with Detroit on Wednesday, Jon Heyman of FancredSports reports.

Mercer has found a new home after spending the past decade within the Pirates' organization. The 32-year-old will have a good chance to win the starting shortstop role while competing against Ronny Rodriguez and Dawel Lugo in spring training, though that's mainly due to his defensive acumen. Across 117 games this past season, Mercer slashed .251/.315/.381 with six home runs, 39 RBI and two stolen bases.

More News
Our Latest Stories