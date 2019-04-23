Mercer (quadriceps) is expected to begin a rehab assignment at High-A Lakeland this week, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

The Tigers haven't outlined an official rehab schedule for Mercer, but he's likely to play at least a couple games in Lakeland before his status is reassessed. If Mercer experiences no complications with his right quadriceps in the field or at the plate, he could be ready to turn from the 10-day injured list over the weekend.