Tigers' Jordy Mercer: Still on NRI deal
Mercer was released and re-signed to an NRI deal with the Tigers, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
The Tigers had to re-work Mercer's contract to account for later dates to opt-out since spring training was suspended. He will still be in camp competing for a roster spot when things resume. Mercer hit .300 with one home run in 22 plate appearances this spring.
