Mercer is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Mariners.

Mercer will get a routine breather for the series finale after starting at shortstop in seven of the previous eight contests. Since the 32-year-old is on an expiring contract, he could be at risk of losing work in the middle infield over the final few weeks of the season to the likes of Niko Goodrum (who will start Thursday) or perhaps even prospect Willi Castro, who is expected to receive a September callup from Triple-A Toledo.