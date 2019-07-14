Mercer is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Niko Goodrum will draw the nod at shortstop while Mercer receives a breather for the first time during the second half. Given that 32-year-old Mercer is headed for free agency over the winter and doesn't have much value for a rebuilding club, he could see his opportunities dwindle in the final two months of the season if he remains with Detroit following the July 31 trade deadline.