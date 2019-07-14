Tigers' Jordy Mercer: Takes seat Sunday
Mercer is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Niko Goodrum will draw the nod at shortstop while Mercer receives a breather for the first time during the second half. Given that 32-year-old Mercer is headed for free agency over the winter and doesn't have much value for a rebuilding club, he could see his opportunities dwindle in the final two months of the season if he remains with Detroit following the July 31 trade deadline.
