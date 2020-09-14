site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Jorge Bonifacio: Brings in two runs
Bonifacio went 2-for-4 with two RBI in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the White Sox.
Bonifacio was responsible for Detroit's only two runs Sunday, collecting RBI singles in the first and ninth innings. The 27-year-old righty is up to 15 RBI this season with a .692 OPS.
