Bonifacio will start in right field and will bat seventh in Monday's series finale against the Twins.

Rather than prospect Derek Hill, Bonifacio has been the main beneficiary since top center fielder JaCoby Jones (hand) suffered a likely season-ending injury last week. Bonifacio will draw his fourth consecutive start in the corner outfield Monday while Victor Reyes covers Jones' old post in center field. Bonifacio is slashing a pedestrian .216/.275/.351 through his first 14 games with the Tigers, but he turned in one of his better performances of the season in Sunday's 10-8 win, going 2-for-5 with a double and two runs.