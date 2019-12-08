Tigers' Jorge Bonifacio: Inks MiLB deal with Detroit
Bonifacio signed a minor-league deal that includes and invitation to spring training with the Tigers on Saturday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Bonifacio was let go by the Royals in late November but will now receive another chance within the American League Central. The 26-year-old appeared in only five major-league games in 2019 and struggled at Triple-A with a .222/.284/.417 slash line in 117 games. Bonifacio did have a decent .255/.320/.432 slash line during 2017 in 113 games with Kansas City, and Detroit will undoubtedly hope he's able to recapture that form.
