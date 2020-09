Bonifacio is not in the lineup for Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Cardinals.

He had some rough at-bats against righty Corbin Burnes in Wednesday's game, so he will take a seat with another tough righty (Jack Flaherty) on the mound. Look for him to get back in the mix against lefty Austin Gomber in the nightcap. Travis Demeritte will start in left field and bat sixth.