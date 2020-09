Bonifacio went 2-for-3 with a walk and two RBI in Tuesday's 6-0 win over the Royals.

Bonifacio has produced multi-hit games in three of his last five starts, lifting his season batting average from .191 to .270 over that stretch. So long as Bonifacio continues to wield a hot bat, expect him to have a regular spot in Detroit's lineup. He'll start in right field and will bat sixth Wednesday in the series finale with the Royals.