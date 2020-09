Bonifacio went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run during a 6-3 win over the Cardinals in the second game of Thursday's doubleheader.

After sitting during the matinee, Bonifacio came up big in the nightcap, with his blast off Ryan Helsley in the seventh inning capping a five-run comeback. The outfielder is now slashing .235/.278/.392 with two homers and 12 RBI through 18 games.