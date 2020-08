Bonifacio is starting in right field and batting seventh in Sunday's game against Cleveland, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Bonifacio will end up starting the bookends of the weekend series, with Christin Stewart drawing a start in Saturday's game. Stewart is batting just .151 with a .469 OPS, so there's an opportunity for Bonifacio to earn more playing time if he performs well, though so far he's hitless in seven at-bats this season.