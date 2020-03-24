Bonifacio posted a .936 OPS, one home run, four RBI and five runs scored in 11 Grapefruit League games before MLB suspended play.

The 26-year-old showed some life in his bat, but he will still likely begin the year at Triple-A Toledo whenever the season is able to resume. Bonifacio did have some success at the MLB level in 2017, when he posted a .752 OPS and 17 home runs in 113 games with Kansas City, though he regressed in 2018 and only played in five games for the Royals last year. He will likely get the chance to reestablish himself in the minors, and the Tigers could give him a call if a need arises.