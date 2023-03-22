Alvarez (elbow) agreed to a minor-league deal with the Tigers on Wednesday.
Alvarez underwent Tommy John surgery in September, and he is expected to miss the entirety of the 2023 season. The left-hander will rehab with the Tigers, and he could return in 2024 to a bullpen option for Detroit.
