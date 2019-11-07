Azocar signed a minor-league contract with the Tigers on Thursday.

The 23-year-old reached the Double-A level in 2019, hitting .286/.317/.399 with 10 home runs and 58 RBI over 129 games. He'll likely return to Double-A Erie next season, where he'll look to improve his strikeout rate after amassing 132 strikeouts last year.

Our Latest Stories