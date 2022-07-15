Cisnero (shoulder) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list Friday.
Cisnero hasn't yet made his season debut, but he resumed a rehab assignment in late June and posted an 8.44 ERA and 1.50 WHIP in 5.1 innings over six appearances in the minors. The 33-year-old made 67 relief appearances for the Tigers last year and converted four of eight save chances while picking up 18 holds with a 3.65 ERA and 1.33 WHIP in 61.2 innings. While the team could choose to ease Cisnero back into action with some lower-leverage work, it wouldn't be surprising to see him earn high-leverage opportunities at some point during the second half of the season.