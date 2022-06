Cisnero (shoulder) is traveling to Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday to begin a rehab assignment, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Cisnero began the regular season on the 60-day injured list due to a right shoulder strain, but he's been cleared to return to game action with the minor-league club. The right-hander will likely require several rehab appearances following his lengthy absence, but he seems to be trending toward a return from the injured list in the coming weeks.