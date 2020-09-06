Cisnero (1-2) allowed two earned runs on three hits and a walk to blow the save and take the loss Saturday against the Twins,

Cisnero started the ninth inning by allowing a walk and a single, putting himself in trouble right away. A Miguel Sano single with one out tied the game at 3-3. Cisnero retired the next batter, but then Byron Buxton hustled out an infield single to bring home the winning run and saddle Cisnero with his first blown save of the season. The 31-year-old still has a solid 2.21 ERA, so he should continue to see some save opportunities, but the Tigers may also turn to Gregory Soto and Buck Farmer depending on matchups, making the Detroit closer situation murky at the moment.