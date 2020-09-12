Cisnero (2-3) allowed a two-run homer along with one punchout in 1.1 innings as he was dealt the loss Friday against the White Sox.

Cisnero relieved Casey Mize with a man on first and one out in the sixth and immediately wound up in a jam after nailing Tim Anderson with a fastball. Three pitches later, Eloy Jimenez was rounding the bases after Cisnero served him a high fastball that was taken yard to put the White Sox up 4-3. The right-hander is in quite the rut as he has allowed seven runs over his last four innings pitched and could be demoted to a lower-leverage role in the near future.