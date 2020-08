Cisnero could be in the mix for saves after Joe Jimenez lost his grip on the closer's role, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

The Tigers don't plan on replacing Jimenez with another traditional closer, as Cisnero, Gregory Soto and Buck Farmer are expected to fill the role depending on matchups. Cisnero has been lights out in 2020, with a 1.62 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 18:5 K:BB through 16.2 innings.