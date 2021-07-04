Cisnero retired the only batter he faced to earn the save in Sunday's 6-5 win over the White Sox.

Gregory Soto began the ninth inning in a non-save situation, but he struggled to finish the game. Cisnero entered with one on and two outs, and he got Andrew Vaughn to line out. The right-hander hasn't given up a run in his last 9.2 innings, racking up two saves, four holds and a win in his last nine appearances. Overall, Cisnero has a 2.72 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 44:13 K:BB across 36.1 innings this year. He's up to four saves and 10 holds as part of Detroit's closer committee.