Cisnero is one of several options to close out games for the Tigers to begin the season, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

New Detroit manager A.J. Hinch doesn't have an established closer, so it'll be worth watching how the bullpen shakes out in spring training. Lefty Gregory Soto and righty Bryan Garcia are probably the frontrunners to close, but Cisnero will be in the mix after posting a solid 3.03 ERA and 1.11 WHIP across 29.2 innings in 2020. He's never earned a save at the MLB level, however.