Tigers' Jose Cisnero: Could earn higher-leverage role
Cisnero is a candidate to pitch in the seventh inning this year, setting up Buck Farmer and closer Joe Jimenez, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Detroit manager Ron Gardenhire likes to have established roles in his bullpen, and at the moment, only Farmer and Jimenez seem set. Cisnero posted a mediocre 4.33 ERA and 1.53 WHIP in 35.1 innings with the Tigers last year, though he managed an impressive 40 strikeouts as well. The 30-year-old throws hard and doesn't have a ton of competition in Detroit, so he could secure a middle relief role with a strong spring.
