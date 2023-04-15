Cisnero (1-0) allowed an unearned run in an inning of relief to earn the win in Friday's 11-inning contest against the Giants. He gave up two hits and struck out one.

Cisnero worked the top of the 11th inning and allowed the automatic runner on second base to score via a pair of singles with no outs, but he limited the damage from there. The righty then picked up the win on Nick Maton's walkoff three-run home run in the bottom half of the inning. Cisnero now has a 5.40 ERA across five innings this season, and he should continue to work in front of regular closer Alex Lange most days. Lange did not pitch Friday.