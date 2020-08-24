Cisnero tossed two-thirds of an inning Sunday, allowing no runs on no hits and no walks while striking out one as he earned the save against Cleveland.

Joe Jimenez came on in the ninth inning to see if he could turn things around in a non-save situation. However, he was hit hard once again as he allowed three runs while only recording one out. Cisnero was much more effective as he recorded the final two outs of the game to earn his first career save. The right-hander has been dominant this season with a 1.76 ERA and 16:5 K:BB over 15.1 innings. Although Jimenez may be losing his hold on the closer role, Buck Farmer could be the first in line to pick up saves on a more regular basis.