Cisnero pitched a scoreless inning with two strikeouts to record a hold in Thursday's win over Cleveland.
Cisnero was the first Detroit reliever to appear in the game, coming on for Matthew Boyd with two outs in the sixth. The righty breezed through his three batters on 14 pitches and handed things over to Daniel Norris. Gregory Soto recorded the save but also allowed two runs in the process. Soto should continue to get the first crack at the closer's role early in the season, but Cisnero is an option at some point if the former hits a rough patch or goes down with an injury.