Cisnero (2-2) pitched 1.1 scoreless innings with two strikeouts to earn the win in the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Cardinals.

Cisnero came on for the last out of the fifth and then pitched the sixth, while Bryan Garcia pitched the seventh for the save after the Tigers staged a late rally. Nobody has really taken the closer role and run with it in Detroit, so for now, Cisnero, Garcia and Gregory Soto will likely continue to share save opportunities.