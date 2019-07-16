Cisnero pitched a scoreless inning Monday against Cleveland but was optioned to Triple-A Toledo following the game, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Cisnero owns a 3.27 ERA with nine strikeouts over 11 innings this season out of the bullpen, but he'll head back down to the minors following Monday's contest. Ryan Carpenter will be recalled to start Tuesday's game in a corresponding move.