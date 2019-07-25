Cisnero pitched 1.2 hitless and scoreless innings in Wednesday's 4-0 loss to the Phillies. He struck out three.

Cisnero was recalled from Triple-A Toledo earlier in the day and he looked good in his first MLB action since July 15. The 30-year-old righty now has a 2.84 ERA through 12.2 innings with the Tigers this season, and with Detroit badly in need of pitching help, Cisnero could carve out a role down the stretch if he keeps playing well.