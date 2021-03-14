Cisnero has allowed two runs across 2.1 innings so far in Grapefruit League action. He's given up one hit and three walks, while striking out three.

Cisnero was tagged for two runs in a third of an inning in his most recent outing Friday, but he had pitched two scoreless innings in his previous two outings. The righty is in the mix to close for Detroit, though he's likely behind Gregory Soto and Bryan Garcia at this point. However, no one in the Detroit bullpen has clearly established themselves as a dominant closer, so Cisnero could definitely get some save opportunities this season. He logged a solid 3.03 ERA and 1.11 WHIP in 2020, though he blew his only two save chances and has yet to convert a save in the majors in seven tries.