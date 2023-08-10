Cisnero picked up the save Wednesday against Minnesota, allowing a hit and logging a strikeout over one-third of an inning.

Cisnero recorded the final out in relief of Trey Wingenter in the ninth inning, striking out Carlos Correa to strand the bases loaded and preserve a 9-5 win. The 34-year-old CIsnero had struggled to a 7.04 ERA over his prior seven outings (7.2 innings). He now sports a 3.89 ERA with a 1.30 WHIP and 54:16 K:BB across 44 innings this season. While Cisnero is one of the more experienced arms in Detroit's pen, he's still likely behind Alex Lange and Jason Foley in the closing hierarchy.

