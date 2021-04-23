Cisnero (0-1) allowed one run on one hit while retiring two batters to take the loss Thursday against the Pirates. He struck out one.

Starter Jose Urena left the game after seven innings with the score tied 2-2, but Cisnero and then Gregory Soto both struggled in the eighth as Pittsburgh scored twice. Soto has been mostly solid for the Tigers but Cisnero has struggled, as he's now allowed seven hits and five earned runs in just 6.2 innings pitched. He also blew his only save opportunity to date, and at this point, Soto should be considered the frontrunner for future save opportunities.