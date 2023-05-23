Cisnero worked a scoreless inning to earn the save in Monday's 10-inning win over the Royals. He walked one and struck out two.

Regular closer Alex Lange tossed scoreless frames in the eighth and ninth, then the Tigers scored three times in the top of the 10th to pull ahead 8-5. Cisnero came in and shut the door for his first save of the year. Lange has been dominant with a 0.89 ERA and eight saves in nine chances, though Cisnero has been pretty good in a setup role with a 2.50 ERA across 18 innings.