Cisnero (1-4) pitched two scoreless innings of relief with three strikeouts to record the win Sunday against the Angels.

Cisnero was perfect in the eighth and ninth innings, then picked up his first win of the season when the Tigers scored twice in the top of the 10th. The righty seems to be behind Michael Fulmer in the closer pecking order, as Fulmer worked the bottom of the 10th for the save Sunday. Cisnero should retain a high-leverage role, however, and should still see some save opportunities moving forward, along with Fulmer and Gregory Soto. Cisnero has been solid with a 3.19 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 39 strikeouts across 31 innings this season.