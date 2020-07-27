Cisnero (1-0) allowed no runs on one hit and no walks while striking out one over one inning as he earned the win Sunday against the Reds.

After giving up one run during his one-inning appearance Opening Day, Cisnero was sharp in the eighth inning of Sunday's 1-1 contest and earned the win after the Tigers were able to take the lead in the next half inning. Despite the 31-year-old's rare win against the Reds, his fantasy value is limited as a late reliever who is unlikely to see many ninth-inning opportunities.