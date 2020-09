Cisnero (3-3) retired both of the batters he faced and picked up the win Saturday against Cleveland.

Cisnero retired the final two batters in the top of the eighth inning, and the Tigers scored four times in the bottom of the frame to make the righty the pitcher of record. Cisnero has been solid for Detroit this season with a 3.38 ERA, three wins and 30 strikeouts across 26.2 innings.