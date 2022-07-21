The Tigers reinstated Cisnero (personal) from the bereavement list in advance of Thursday's doubleheader with the Athletics.

Cisnero is poised to make his season debut as the Tigers open their second-half schedule. The right-hander was placed on the injured list coming out of spring training with a right shoulder strain, only to be placed on the bereavement list by Detroit when he was officially reinstated to the 40-man roster July 15. Cisnero appears to have taken care of whatever personal matter kept him away from the team last weekend, so he'll rejoin the Detroit bullpen and be part of the bridge to closer Gregory Soto.