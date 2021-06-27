Cisnero pitched a clean inning with two strikeouts to earn the save in Game 1 against the Astros Saturday.

After Casey Mize allowed just one run across six innings, Cisnero came in for the seventh and shut the door against his former team in the first game of the doubleheader. It was his third save of the season in four opportunities, and he's been effective overall with a 3.00 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 41 strikeouts across 33 innings. With Michael Fulmer (neck) landing on the 10-day injured list after Saturday's nightcap, Cisnero is likely to see more save opportunities in the short term, though Gregory Soto is also squarely in the mix.