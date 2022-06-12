Cisnero (shoulder) paused his rehab assignment Saturday.
Cisnero has been out all year with a strained shoulder. He made his first rehab appearance for Triple-A Toledo on Thursday but suffered a setback. It's unclear when he'll eventually return to the big-league level.
