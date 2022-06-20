Cisnero (shoulder/Achilles) reported to the Tigers' spring training facility in Lakeland, Fla. on Monday to continue his rehab program, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Cisnero said he expects to spend about two weeks building up in Florida before heading to Triple-A Toledo for a rehab assignment. The right-hander opened the season on the Tigers' 60-day injured list while recovering from a strained shoulder and was cleared to begin a rehab assignment June 9, but he was pulled off the assignment after just one appearance when he experienced swelling in his Achilles' tendon.