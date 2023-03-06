Cisnero (illness) struck out three and gave up one run on two hits and one walk over one inning of relief in Sunday's 6-2 Grapefruit League loss to the Twins.

The Tigers revealed Thursday that Cisnero was dealing with a non-COVID-19-related illness, but he was out of commission only for a couple of days before he was cleared for game action. The 32-year-old is likely headed for a setup or high-leverage relief role in front of Alex Lange, the presumptive favorite to take over as the Tigers' closer following the offseason trade of Gregory Soto to Philadelphia.