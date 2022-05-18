Cisnero (shoulder) is scheduled to begin throwing off a mound Monday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Cisnero has been on the shelf all season after he was diagnosed with a right shoulder strain late in spring training. The right-hander has resumed throwing off flat ground in recent weeks, but he looks like he'll soon be able to move on to the next phase of his rehab program by throwing bullpen sessions. Since he currently resides on the 60-day injured list, Cisnero isn't eligible to make his 2022 debut for the Tigers until at least early June.